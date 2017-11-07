The Texas Workforce Commission will host its sixth annual statewide Hiring Red, White & You! job fair on November 9, 2017. In cooperation with 28 Workforce Solutions partners, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott, the Hiring Red, White & You! job fair connects Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent in a military background.

More than 16,000 veterans and 2,000 employers attended statewide job fairs in 2016. In its first five years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 58,000 veterans with over 8,400 employers.

It is estimated that there are 927,000 veterans in Texas who are eligible for work. By holding Hiring Red, White and You! job fairs across the state, Texas employers can more easily connect to this highly qualified group of servicemen and -women across the state.

*Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Please continue to check this website for updates on this event or contact redwhiteandyou@twc.state.tx.us.