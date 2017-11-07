Hiring Red, White & You!

Hiring Red, White & You!

The Texas Workforce Commission will host its sixth annual statewide Hiring Red, White & You! job fair on November 9, 2017. In cooperation with 28 Workforce Solutions partners, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott, the Hiring Red, White & You! job fair connects Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent  in a military background.

More than 16,000 veterans and 2,000 employers attended statewide job fairs in 2016. In its first five years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 58,000 veterans with over 8,400 employers.

It is estimated that there are 927,000 veterans in Texas who are eligible for work. By holding Hiring Red, White and You! job fairs across the state, Texas employers can more easily connect to this highly qualified group of servicemen and -women across the state.

*Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Please continue to check this website for updates on this event or contact redwhiteandyou@twc.state.tx.us.

Job Fair Locations


The 2017 Hiring Red, White, and You! Job Fair will be held simultaneously in different cities throughout the state of Texas on November 9, 2017. Check this website for upcoming times and locations. For more information on an upcoming fair in your area, please contact your local representative.

 

Board

City

Location

Time

Contact

Alamo

San Antonio

Freeman Coliseum 3201 E. Houston St.
San Antonio

10 am-2 pm

Michele Cantu
(210) 581-1063
business_services@wsalamo.org

Borderplex

El Paso

El Paso Marriott
1600 Airway Blvd.
El Paso

9 am-2 pm

Aracely Martinez
(915) 490-7292
aracely.martinez@borderplexjobs.com

Brazos Valley

Bryan

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley
3991 E. 29th St.
Bryan

10 am-2 pm

Vonda Morrison
(979) 595-2801, ext. 2138
Vonda.Morrison@bvcog.org

Cameron

Brownsville

Brownsville Event Center
1 Event Center
Brownsville

9 am-1 pm

Maria Gonzalez
(956) 548-6700
maria.gonzalez@wfscameron.org

Capital Area

Austin

Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex
1165 Hargrave St.
Austin

10:30 am-2:30 pm

Tiffany Daniels
(512) 597-7129
wfs.hrwy@wfscapitalarea.com

Central Texas

Killeen

Killeen Civic and Convention Center
3601 South W.S. Young Drive
Killeen

10 am-3 pm

Eric Putt
(254) 200-2005
eric0817@workforcelink.com

Coastal Bend

Corpus Christi

Sunrise Mall and Career Center
5858 South Padre Island Drive
Suite 1
Corpus Christi

9 am-2 pm
(9-10 am, Veterans Priority Entrance)

Esperanza Vela
esperanza.vela@workforcesolutionscb.org
(361) 882-7491, ext. 415

Monika K. De La Garza
monika.delagarza@workforcesolutionscb.org
(361) 885-3018

Concho Valley

San Angelo

McNease Convention Center
501 Rio Concho Drive
San Angelo

10 am-2 pm

Leslie North-Gould
(325) 653-2321, ext. 1274

Mike Buck
(325) 655-2005, ext. 301

Dallas

Dallas

Gilley's Dallas
1135 S. Lamar St.
Dallas

10 am-2 pm

Linda Davis
(214) 290-1000
ldavis@wfsdallas.com
For job seeker: https://2017hrwyjobseeker-dallas.eventbrite.com
For employer: https://2017hrwy-dallas.eventbrite.com

Deep East Texas

Lufkin

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hall
1800 Ford Chapel Road
Lufkin

10 am-2 pm

Sarah Milligan
(936) 639-8898, ext. 236
smilligan@detwork.org

East Texas
(Tyler and Longview)

Longview

Maude Cobb Convention Center
100 Grand Blvd.
Longview

9 am-1 pm

Terri Ray
(903) 218-6400
terri.ray@etcog.org

Golden Crescent

Victoria

Victoria Community Center
2905 E. North St.
Victoria

10 am-2 pm

Mike Milson
(361) 576-5872
mikemilson@gcworkforce.org

Gulf Coast

Houston

Minute Maid Park
501 Crawford St.
Houston

10 am-2 pm

Job candidates:
Omar Fortune
omar.fortune@wrksolutions.com
(713) 993-2409

Employers:
Susan Dixon
susan.dixon@wrksolutions.com
(713) 993-2406

Heart of Texas

Waco

Waco Convention Center
100 Washington Ave.
(Texas Rooms)
Waco

10 am-2 pm

Rene' Clayton
(254) 295-5388
rene.clayton@hotworkforce.com

Lower Rio Grande Valley

Pharr

Boggus Ford Events Center 3000 N. Cage, Pharr

 

9 am-1pm (Veterans Admission) 10 am-1pm (General public admission)

Joshua Vasquez  (956) 928-5000  joshua@wfsolutions.org

Middle Rio Grande

Del Rio

Del Rio Civic Center
1915 Veterans Blvd.

10 am-2 pm

Ofelia Reyes
(830) 774-4741, ext. 24004
ofelia.reyes@mrgdc.org

North Central

Allen

Allen Event Center
200 E. Stacy Road
Allen

1 pm-5 pm

Lori Berman
(817) 695-9173
lberman@dfwjobs.com

North Texas

Wichita Falls

Work Services Corp.
1343 Hatton Road
Wichita Falls

11 am-2 pm

Danette Craig
(940) 322-1801, ext. 127
danette.craig@tvc.texas.gov

Northeast Texas

Texarkana

Texarkana Convention Center
2910 S. Cowhorn Creek Loop
Texarkana

10 am-2 pm

Bart Spivey
(903) 794-9490, ext. 513 
bart.spivey@netxworks.org
 

Panhandle

Amarillo

Amarillo College Downtown Campus
1314 S. Polk St.
Amarillo

10 am-2 pm

Phillip Flores
(806) 350-1606
pflores@wspanhandle.com

Permian Basin

Odessa 

MCM Grande Hotel FunDome
6201 E. IH-20 Business
Odessa

2 pm-5 pm

Rosemary Casas
(432) 563-5239
rosemarie.casas@workforcepb.org

Rural Capital

Round Rock

Old Settler's Park
3300 Palm Valley Blvd.
Round Rock

9 am-12 pm

Craig Henry
(512) 244-2207, ext. 1049
Craig.henry@ruralcapital.net

Rural Capital

San Marcos

Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413
1701 Hunter Road
San Marcos

10 am-1 pm

Craig Henry
(512) 244-2207, ext. 1049
Craig.henry@ruralcapital.net

South Plains

Lubbock

Clarion Hotel and Conference Center
3201 S. Loop 289
Lubbock

10 am-2 pm

Danny Soliz
(806) 744-1987, ext. 2005.
danny.soliz@spworkforce.org

South Texas

Laredo

Laredo Community College
Fort McIntosh Campus
De La Garza Building
Room 101
West End Washington St.

4 pm-7 pm 

Gabriel Lopez
(956) 794-6557
gabriel.lopez@twc.state.tx.us

Southeast Texas

Beaumont

Workforce Solutions
510 Park Street
Beaumont, TX 77701 

9 am-12 pm

Myrna Harris
(409) 719-4763
myrna.harris@setworks.org

Tarrant

Arlington

Globe Life Park in Arlington
1000 Ballpark Way
Arlington, TX

Job Seeker Registration

10 am-2 pm

Lacey Douglas
(817) 413-4489
lacey.douglas@workforcesolutions.net
 

Texoma

Sherman

Municipal Ballroom
405 N. Rusk St.
Sherman

10 am-2 pm

Terrence Steele
(903) 957-7408
terrence.steele@wfstexoma.org

West Central Texas

Abilene

Taylor County Expo Center
1700 State Highway 36
Abilene

10 am-2 pm

Robert Puls
(325) 795-4302
robert.puls@workforcesystem.org

 

