The Texas Workforce Commission will host its sixth annual statewide Hiring Red, White & You! job fair on November 9, 2017. In cooperation with 28 Workforce Solutions partners, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Texas Medical Center, and Governor Greg Abbott, the Hiring Red, White & You! job fair connects Texas veterans and their spouses with Texas employers that value the experience, discipline, and other exceptional qualities inherent in a military background.
More than 16,000 veterans and 2,000 employers attended statewide job fairs in 2016. In its first five years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 58,000 veterans with over 8,400 employers.
It is estimated that there are 927,000 veterans in Texas who are eligible for work. By holding Hiring Red, White and You! job fairs across the state, Texas employers can more easily connect to this highly qualified group of servicemen and -women across the state.
Please continue to check this website for updates on this event or contact redwhiteandyou@twc.state.tx.us.
The 2017 Hiring Red, White, and You! Job Fair will be held simultaneously in different cities throughout the state of Texas on November 9, 2017. Check this website for upcoming times and locations. For more information on an upcoming fair in your area, please contact your local representative.
|
Board
|
City
|
Location
|
Time
|
Contact
|
Alamo
|
San Antonio
|
Freeman Coliseum 3201 E. Houston St.
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Michele Cantu
|
Borderplex
|
El Paso
|
El Paso Marriott
|
9 am-2 pm
|
Aracely Martinez
|
Brazos Valley
|
Bryan
|
Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Vonda Morrison
|
Cameron
|
Brownsville
|
Brownsville Event Center
|
9 am-1 pm
|
Maria Gonzalez
|
Capital Area
|
Austin
|
Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex
|
10:30 am-2:30 pm
|
Tiffany Daniels
|
Central Texas
|
Killeen
|
Killeen Civic and Convention Center
|
10 am-3 pm
|
Eric Putt
|
Coastal Bend
|
Corpus Christi
|
Sunrise Mall and Career Center
|
9 am-2 pm
|
Esperanza Vela
|
Concho Valley
|
San Angelo
|
McNease Convention Center
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Leslie North-Gould
|
Dallas
|
Dallas
|
Gilley's Dallas
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Linda Davis
|
Deep East Texas
|
Lufkin
|
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hall
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Sarah Milligan
|
East Texas
|
Longview
|
Maude Cobb Convention Center
|
9 am-1 pm
|
Terri Ray
|
Golden Crescent
|
Victoria
|
Victoria Community Center
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Mike Milson
|
Gulf Coast
|
Houston
|
Minute Maid Park
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Job candidates:
|
Heart of Texas
|
Waco
|
Waco Convention Center
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Rene' Clayton
|
Lower Rio Grande Valley
|
Pharr
|
Boggus Ford Events Center 3000 N. Cage, Pharr
|
9 am-1pm (Veterans Admission) 10 am-1pm (General public admission)
|
Joshua Vasquez (956) 928-5000 joshua@wfsolutions.org
|
Middle Rio Grande
|
Del Rio
|
Del Rio Civic Center
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Ofelia Reyes
|
North Central
|
Allen
|
Allen Event Center
|
1 pm-5 pm
|
Lori Berman
|
North Texas
|
Wichita Falls
|
Work Services Corp.
|
11 am-2 pm
|
Danette Craig
|
Northeast Texas
|
Texarkana
|
Texarkana Convention Center
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Bart Spivey
|
Panhandle
|
Amarillo
|
Amarillo College Downtown Campus
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Phillip Flores
|
Permian Basin
|
Odessa
|
MCM Grande Hotel FunDome
|
2 pm-5 pm
|
Rosemary Casas
|
Rural Capital
|
Round Rock
|
Old Settler's Park
|
9 am-12 pm
|
Craig Henry
|
Rural Capital
|
San Marcos
|
Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413
|
10 am-1 pm
|
Craig Henry
|
South Plains
|
Lubbock
|
Clarion Hotel and Conference Center
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Danny Soliz
|
South Texas
|
Laredo
|
Laredo Community College
|
4 pm-7 pm
|
Gabriel Lopez
|
Southeast Texas
|
Beaumont
|
Workforce Solutions
|
9 am-12 pm
|
Myrna Harris
|
Tarrant
|
Arlington
|
Globe Life Park in Arlington
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Lacey Douglas
|
Texoma
|
Sherman
|
Municipal Ballroom
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Terrence Steele
|
West Central Texas
|
Abilene
|
Taylor County Expo Center
|
10 am-2 pm
|
Robert Puls